BFF acts defensively about high school

DEAR HARRIETTE: I've known my best friend since high school. She stayed in our hometown and got a job in retail; I went away to college. She remained close with our mutual high school friends who also stayed in our hometown. I wasn't able to remain as close with everyone. For some reason, though, when I speak to my best friend about high school and the people we both knew there, she gets defensive. She acts as if she is the only one allowed to have memories about high school. Is it because I moved away and she stayed? What do you think this could be about? -- High School Best Friends

DEAR HIGH SCHOOL BEST FRIENDS: You went away to college and have had experiences that your best friend and the others who stayed home have not. Whatever excitement or different interactions you have had separate you from them -- whether or not you want them to. Meanwhile, your friends' experiences might seem boring or pedestrian in comparison to yours, even though the reality is that they have been living their lives and learning and growing, too. An interesting way that people "left at home" sometimes protect themselves is to band together and become hyperprotective of what they have.

I'm going to guess that you can work through this with them over time, as it's likely unconscious behavior. Assure your best friend that you miss her and the others, and would like to reconnect.