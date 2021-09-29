BF worried he's in relationship out of guilt

DEAR HARRIETTE: I think I might be staying with my girlfriend out of guilt. She's done so much for me and helped me through such rough times in my life, but I do feel that the magic is gone. I'm scared that she doesn't feel the way that I do and that our breakup will be much harder on her than me. What should I do? -- Guilty Boyfriend

DEAR GUILTY BOYFRIEND: You say that the "magic" is gone. What do you mean by that? What is missing now? You describe that your girlfriend helped you during difficult times. Now that your life is more stable, what do you feel you need and want? Sometimes when people survive a rough patch, they are ready to refresh their approach to life. That can mean doing it with the person who has been by your side for so long, or going solo. It is understandable that you are feeling guilty for not being sure about this relationship, especially since you say your girlfriend was pivotal in getting you to a better place. Before giving up, consider going to counseling.

First, talk to her and tell her how you are feeling. Thank her for all that she has done for you, and acknowledge that you aren't happy right now. Invite her to go to counseling with you to see if you can sort things out. Give each other a chance to see if you can spark more "magic."