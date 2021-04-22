BF fudges details of relationship

DEAR HARRIETTE: I've been in a relationship for the past six months. My boyfriend and I are happy and in love. A few nights ago, he told me that when we were in our casual dating phase and were not exclusive yet, he was still seeing other women. He told me the names of the girls he was seeing, and I know a few of them very well. I would not have a problem with this, except for the fact that at that time, he told me that he was seeing only me. I feel like he lied to me so unnecessarily. We've already talked about it, and he promises that it isn't a big deal. How do I address this? I don't know if I feel comfortable continuing a relationship with a liar. -- Six Months In

DEAR SIX MONTHS IN: Slow down and assess the situation. It sounds like your boyfriend is admitting something to you so that he can clear the air. In the early days before people commit to each other, it is not uncommon to withhold information about who else you're seeing. Should he have told you that you were the only one? No, but I don't think this is a dealbreaker, especially if you believe that your relationship is going well. You can ask him why he decided to tell you about these other women now. Tell him that it bothers you that he previously lied about it. Talk it out now so that you can move on quickly.