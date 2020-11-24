Beyoncé leads Grammy noms with 9

NEW YORK — Beyoncé is bringing her black parade to the Grammys: The pop star's anthem about Black pride scored multiple nominations Tuesday, making her the leading contender with nine.
Beyoncé picked up song and record of the year bids with "Black Parade," which she released on Juneteenth, the holiday that commemorates when the last enslaved African Americans learned they were free. The song, which reached the Top 40 on the pop charts, is also nominated for best R&B song and best R&B performance.
Beyoncé's "Black Is King" film that highlighted Black art, music, history and fashion is up for best music film while "Brown Skin Girl," a song dedicated to dark- and brown-skinned women, is nominated for best music video. The singer also earned three nominations for her slick guest appearance on Megan Thee Stallion's No. 1 hit "Savage," including record of the year, best rap performance and best rap song.
A winner of 24 Grammys, Beyoncé becomes the second-most nominated act in the history of the awards show with 79 nominations. She is tied with Paul McCartney, who earned a nomination this year for best boxed or special limited edition package.
Beyoncé's domination this year came as a surprise since the singer did not release a new album. Other surprises, well snubs, include pop star the Weeknd being completely shut out and earning zero nominations despite having a No. 1 album, multiple hit singles and winning the coveted Super Bowl halftime performance slot. Luke Combs, who dominated the country charts and set records on streaming services this year, was also surprisingly shut out of nominations.
Instead, multiple nominations went to Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa and Roddy Ricch, who each earned six nominations and followed Beyoncé as the second-most nominated acts.
Lipa, who won two Grammys last year, earned bids for album of the year with "Future Nostalgia" as well as song and record of the year for her hit "Don't Start Now." Swift, whose last two albums didn't garner nominations for album of the year, is competing for the top prize with her surprise album "folklore." If she wins, she would become the first female artist to win album of the year three times.
Other album of the year nominees include: Post Malone's multi-hit "Hollywood's Bleeding"; Coldplay's "Everyday Life," which featured world music sounds and politically-charged lyrics; HAIM's sophomore release "Women In Music Pt. III"; Jhené Aiko's atmospheric R&B project "Chilombo"; English musician Jacob Collier's multi-genre release "Djesse Vol. 3"; and the deluxe edition of Black Pumas' self-titled debut album.
