Beware the appeal of overtricks

When playing rubber bridge, declarer's primary aim should be to make his contract. If there is a chance for an overtrick or two without risking the contract, fair enough -- go for it. But if the contract is put in jeopardy, forget those overtricks. It takes a lot of overtricks to equal the value of a game bonus.

Sometimes, it is true, you will be heavily favored to collect an overtrick. But anytime you go down in a contract that you could have had safe and sound, it will be hard to look your partner in the eye as he sees his wealth decreasing instead of increasing.

Without glancing at the East-West cards, decide how South should play in three no-trump after West leads a low club.

The careless declarer wins the first trick with the club jack and immediately takes a diamond finesse. It loses, and back comes a club to dummy's king. South plays a spade to his hand and leads another diamond, but when West discards, declarer has that sinking feeling. He tries a heart, but both honors are offside, and West establishes and cashes his club suit.

The more careful South starts by counting his top tricks. Given the club lead, he has eight: four spades, one diamond and three clubs. Only one more trick is needed, and it is guaranteed if he attacks hearts. Declarer should lead a low heart from his hand at trick two.

Even if West wins with the queen and plays another club, South leads a second heart, establishing his ninth trick while he has all of the suits stopped.

