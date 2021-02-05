Best to get calcium from diet

Dear Doctor: Last fall at my annual checkup, my doctor ordered a bone density test. Besides talking to me about osteoporosis in general, she also suggested calcium supplements. I wonder if you have any advice about which supplements are best, and also about maintaining bone health.

Dear Reader: You've already taken the first step to protecting bone health by getting a bone density test. This is a simple scan that, as the name suggests, measures bone mineral density.

Although they seem static, our bones are metabolically active organs. They are in constant flux, with old bone being removed and new bone being made. Most of us reach peak bone mass in our late 20s to mid-30s. At that point, the balance of bone metabolism shifts. Bone loss gradually begins to exceed bone creation. Factors such as menopause, inactivity and certain medications can accelerate bone loss. A bone density test gives you an idea of where you are in the process. It does this via a score that compares your bone density to that of a young adult, measuring your bone health on a scale that ranges from normal through low bone mass and to established osteoporosis. It is recommended that all women age 65 and older and men age 70 and older should have a bone density test.