Believe the bidding more than the card

In bridge, sometimes an opponent's card suggests a particular holding. However, especially when playing against an expert, don't trust her or him implicitly.

In today's deal, South's three diamonds was an ambitious game-try, but he looked destined to make his game with only a combined 17 high-card points.

Defending were two top Canadian internationals, Fred Gitelman and George Mittelman.

Gitelman (East) overtook the club-queen lead with his king to switch to the diamond four. Mittelman took declarer's king with his ace and returned the diamond six. After winning with his queen, South ruffed a club in the dummy and played a heart to the queen. Mittelman smoothly dropped the jack, a no-cost play.

Taking this card at face value, declarer ruffed a club in the dummy and called for the diamond jack. He planned to continue with a fourth diamond, ruffed and overruffed. Another club ruff would have been followed by the fifth diamond, on which South would have discarded his spade queen.

However, West ruffed the diamond jack and cashed the spade ace for down one.

The declarer was the victim of excellent defense, but he misplayed. If East were 3-3 in the red suits, either the spades were 8-1 or the clubs 5-3, both virtually impossible given the auction.

