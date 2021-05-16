Being the bigger person

Dear Annie: I have been married to my husband for three years. We own a home together and live a nice life. He had been single for about eight years before meeting me. He had two other serious relationships with women who his children didn't like. His youngest, 16, lived with us for two years and made life hard. He didn't follow rules, and he clearly didn't like me.

As a result, his married adult daughter has been very disrespectful to me in our home. It got so bad that I told my husband she isn't welcome if she can't be respectful. It's been over a year now since she has come over. In that time, the youngest turned 18 and moved in with her. We live separate family lives. I'm not welcome or invited to holidays or birthdays.

I come from a divorced family, and regardless of my feelings about my parents' spouses, I am respectful of my parents' relationships and homes. My husband doesn't care. He says we are in a relationship with each other, not the kids. But to me, I can't imagine his leaving me on Christmas every year or sneaking -- fast-forward -- to his grandchildren's birthday parties.

Would it make more sense to move on because I would never be happy with this, or is it worth sticking out in hopes the girls will change? -- His Children Hate Me