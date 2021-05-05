Being kind shouldn't cost you

Dear Annie: Please help me convince my 72-year-old husband to stop engaging in conversations with telephone solicitors. He gets several calls a day on his cellphone from car warranty companies, solar companies, etc., and he insists on letting them talk and ask questions for several minutes.

Eventually, he says something like, "Thank you for caring about me, I appreciate your call," before ending the call. I have let him know that unscrupulous phone solicitors can sometimes use his answers to effect a scam on him. Please help! -- My Husband Is Being Taken Advantage Of

Dear MHIBTAO: Your husband sounds like a kind man who is genuinely interested in others. However, his kindness shouldn't be used against him. And, unfortunately, that happens far too often with phone and online scams. There are now protections consumers can put in place to stop the countless robocalls. Millions rejoiced when the Federal Trade Commission created the National Do Not Call Registry. Adding your name to the list makes it illegal for telemarketers to call you.

Most major phone carriers give you tools to identify, filter and prevent suspected robocall numbers from dialing or texting your phone.