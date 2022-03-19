Be suspicious of a teaching deal

Oscar Wilde was a somewhat cynical cove. For example, he said, "Everyone who is incapable of learning has taken to teaching."

I teach a lot of bridge classes, especially during the winter, but I still learn from my classes -- often not to make the deals too difficult! For example, I was wishing I had omitted this deal from a class last month when suddenly it became all worthwhile!

How should South play in three no-trump after West leads the heart queen?

North used Stayman in an unsuccessful attempt to uncover a 4-4 spade fit. East was tempted to throw in a three-diamond overcall but realized that it would serve little purpose unless that was the killing lead against whatever contract North-South settled into. Also, because the vulnerability was unfavorable, three diamonds doubled could -- and would -- have proved expensive, going down two, minus 500.

South starts with five top tricks outside clubs. So, he needs only four club tricks, not five. Since he has no side entry to the board, he should cash the king and completely duck the second round, not play dummy's ace or jack. (Yes, he could instead completely duck the first round.) Here, East shows out on the second round, so a marked finesse of dummy's jack on the third round brings home the contract.

However, last month, Allan Muchin of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, in the zone, smoothly played his club queen on the second round of the suit! The declarer, understandably taking this card at face value, went up with dummy's ace and down in his contract.

