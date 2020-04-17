Be safe; get tested

Dear Annie: In a future column, please stress that when someone is cheating (or being cheated on), they should be tested, along with everyone else involved -- and the sooner the better. -- JP
Dear JP: Great advice. I hope this isn't a lesson that you had to learn the hard way. Being cheated on is bad enough.
Readers can visit gettested.cdc.gov to find nearby facilities that will conduct testing free of charge.
Dear Annie: Your referral of the International OCD Foundation to "Outside the Bubble" for treatment options regarding OCD that manifests itself as religious scrupulosity was well directed. I highly recommend them, as someone who has attended their annual conferences and whose family member has used their references, materials and member services. OCD manifests itself in many forms to prevent "normal living" activities. Religious scrupulosity as OCD goes further in preventing the victim from experiencing the truth, beauty and peace offered by their faith and can affect people of all faith traditions.
Your letter writer was Catholic, and therefore I would recommend further an organization called Scrupulous Anonymous. They are run by a Catholic priest, Father Thomas Santa, CSSR, and offer comforting and good advice through newsletters, retreats and workshops. He does not hesitate to advise victims to seek professional therapy when it is called for. They can be reached at ScrupulousAnonymous.org.
There is hope and healing available, and I encourage anyone serious about their Faith to seek it out. -- Family of an OCD Survivor
Dear Family: Thanks for sharing your experience and these additional resources. I heard from others who thought I was too hasty to take on the letter writer's point of view, and I'd like to share some of that feedback in the interest of examining the whole picture.
