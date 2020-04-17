Be safe; get tested

Dear Annie: In a future column, please stress that when someone is cheating (or being cheated on), they should be tested, along with everyone else involved -- and the sooner the better. -- JP

Dear JP: Great advice. I hope this isn't a lesson that you had to learn the hard way. Being cheated on is bad enough.

Readers can visit gettested.cdc.gov to find nearby facilities that will conduct testing free of charge.

Dear Annie: Your referral of the International OCD Foundation to "Outside the Bubble" for treatment options regarding OCD that manifests itself as religious scrupulosity was well directed. I highly recommend them, as someone who has attended their annual conferences and whose family member has used their references, materials and member services. OCD manifests itself in many forms to prevent "normal living" activities. Religious scrupulosity as OCD goes further in preventing the victim from experiencing the truth, beauty and peace offered by their faith and can affect people of all faith traditions.