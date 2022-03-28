Walker Percy claimed, "To become aware of the possibility of the search is to be onto something."

Bridge defenders are always on the search for tricks. However, they need to be aware of the possibilities. You hold A-J-5 in a suit and are defending against a no-trump contract. Your partner leads a low card in this suit. Assuming that you win with the ace and return the suit, which card do you lead back at trick two?

You're right, this is textbook stuff. You return the jack, the higher of two remaining cards. However, there are occasional deals on which you have to ignore the textbook.

Defending against three no-trump, West leads the club two. After winning with his ace, if East blindly follows the "rule" and returns the club jack, the contract will make. Dummy's club nine will win the fourth round of the suit.

East should study the club position more closely. It is almost certain that South began with royal-doubleton. If West had the K-Q-10-2, he would have led the king, not the two. If South has queen-doubleton, leading back the jack will cost a trick.

So, at trick two, East returns the club three, West capturing declarer's queen with his king. True, to West it looks as though declarer started with Q-J-7 of clubs. However, West will probably play a third club, thinking that he will establish his 10. Here, though, West will be pleasantly surprised when he regains the lead with the heart ace at trick four and cashes the club 10 to defeat the contract.

