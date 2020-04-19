Battleground power plays rage as everyday politics go quiet

"I think for most Americans, politics is taking a major back seat to survival for some, and the adjustment to this new normal for most of us," said former Iowa Gov. Tom Vilsack, a Democrat.

Even as the virus raged in Pennsylvania, Republicans in Harrisburg pushed through legislation aimed at reversing the shutdown edicts of Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf, painting him as unconcerned with struggling families.

During debate Thursday, Republican state Sen. John DiSanto said Wolf had forced "1.3 million Pennsylvanians out of work so far, put businesses at risk of permanent closure and imperiled the long-term health of Pennsylvania residents and our economy."

Democrats countered that Republicans were trying to throw workers back into the pandemic's path.

"Let the world know whose lives are we willing to sacrifice," Democratic Rep. Jordan Harris of Philadelphia said a day earlier.

In Iowa, Democratic State Auditor Rob Sand has questioned the data Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds is using to justify allowing more freedom of movement than in neighboring states. Reynolds' aides were quick to point out public affirmation from Dr. Anthony Fauci after the federal government's top infectious disease expert praised Reynolds' actions during a White House event this month.