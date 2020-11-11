BASKETBALL NOTEBOOK

USC sets non-conference schedule
COLUMBIA — South Carolina head coach Frank Martin released his team's non-conference schedule on Wednesday, for a season set to begin Nov. 25 with an exhibition matchup at Colonial Life Arena.
Following the exhibition matchup, the Gamecocks travel to the Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City to face Northwestern (Sat., Nov. 28) and either TCU or Tulsa (Sun., Nov. 29) the following day. The Gamecocks next travel to preseason American Athletic Conference favorite Houston (Sat., Dec. 5), before returning to Colonial Life Arena to host Wofford (Thurs., Dec. 10).
A road matchup at George Washington (Mon., Dec. 14) follows, before the Gamecocks host Clemson (Sat., Dec. 19) in Columbia in the annual meeting between the two schools. Carolina will host SC State (Wed., Dec. 23) to conclude play before the holiday break, and will return to action with its SEC opener at Kentucky on Tue., Dec. 29. The non-conference schedule concludes with a matchup vs. Florida A&M on Jan. 2 in Columbia.
Clemson women get schedule
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Atlantic Coast Conference announced its league schedule Wednesday morning.
The home portion of Clemson’s ACC schedule includes contests against Notre Dame, Georgia Tech, Florida State, Syracuse, Virginia, Wake Forest, North Carolina, Virginia Tech, and Miami. The Tigers, picked 13th in preseason voting done by both the ACC Coaches and Blue Ribbon Panel, play six of their first eight conference games on the road, but close out the season with four of five inside Littlejohn Coliseum. For the 2020-21 season, ACC women’s basketball will play a 20-game schedule, a two-game increase from last year.
The 2021 ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament will be held March 3-7 at the Greensboro Coliseum for the 21st time in the last 22 years.
Clemson’s nonconference schedule includes just five games due to a later start to the 2020-21 season. The Tigers open the season on Wednesday, November 25 against Furman, then host Presbyterian on Friday, November 27. Clemson travels to Charlotte on November 30 for its only road nonconference game, before returning to Littlejohn Coliseum for games against Mercer (Dec. 2) and College of Charleston (Dec. 6).
Aamir Simms gets ACC honor
CLEMSON — Senior Aamir Simms (Palmyra, Va./Blue Ridge School) was tabbed preseason first-team All-ACC on Wednesday by league media. Simms joins Marcquise Reed (2018) and Jaron Blossomgame (2016) as recent preseason All-ACC selections.
In addition to Simms, the preseason first-team includes Garrison Brooks (North Carolina), Sam Hauser (Virginia), Scottie Barnes (Florida State), Jalen Johnson (Duke) and Chris Lykes (Miami). Simms finished fifth in preseason Player of the Year voting.
