BASKETBALL NOTEBOOK

USC sets non-conference schedule

COLUMBIA — South Carolina head coach Frank Martin released his team's non-conference schedule on Wednesday, for a season set to begin Nov. 25 with an exhibition matchup at Colonial Life Arena.

Following the exhibition matchup, the Gamecocks travel to the Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City to face Northwestern (Sat., Nov. 28) and either TCU or Tulsa (Sun., Nov. 29) the following day. The Gamecocks next travel to preseason American Athletic Conference favorite Houston (Sat., Dec. 5), before returning to Colonial Life Arena to host Wofford (Thurs., Dec. 10).

A road matchup at George Washington (Mon., Dec. 14) follows, before the Gamecocks host Clemson (Sat., Dec. 19) in Columbia in the annual meeting between the two schools. Carolina will host SC State (Wed., Dec. 23) to conclude play before the holiday break, and will return to action with its SEC opener at Kentucky on Tue., Dec. 29. The non-conference schedule concludes with a matchup vs. Florida A&M on Jan. 2 in Columbia.

Clemson women get schedule

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Atlantic Coast Conference announced its league schedule Wednesday morning.