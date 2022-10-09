BASEBALL POSTSEASON: Phillies take series over Cardinals

ST. LOUIS — The Phillies wasted no time taking their raucous celebration from the infield at Busch Stadium, where the Cardinals had trudged off to mourn the end of an era, into the visiting clubhouse, where the champagne flowed freely and Calum Scott's "Dancing On My Own" pounded through the speakers.

After more than a decade in baseball's wilderness, Philadelphia had finally won another postseason series.

It took Aaron Nola pitching four-hit ball into the seventh inning, an early home run from Bryce Harper and some gutsy performances out of the bullpen. But when Zach Eflin retired Tommy Edman to leave the tying run on base, the Phillies had squeezed out a 2-0 victory over the Cardinals on Saturday night for a sweep of their National League wild-card series.

"Everybody in that clubhouse, on this team, in this organization is super excited," Nola said. "Just a bunch of unselfish guys, doing whatever it takes to win a ballgame, no matter what it is. It's a lot of excitement."

The Phillies will face a familiar foe, the NL East champion Braves, beginning Tuesday night in Atlanta.

Mets 7, Padres 3

NEW YORK — With their season on the brink, the biggest stars for the New York Mets shined bright.

Pete Alonso launched a tiebreaking homer and Jacob deGrom pitched well enough to help save New York with a 7-3 victory over the San Diego Padres that evened their wild-card playoff series at one game apiece Saturday night.

"Win or go home," deGrom said. "Love pitching here. Mets fans have been great to me. Didn't want to disappoint."

Francisco Lindor also went deep, Jeff McNeil laced a critical two-run double and All-Star closer Edwin Díaz entered much earlier than usual to protect a one-run lead in the seventh inning.

The teams played a decisive Game 3 on Sunday night at Citi Field, with the winner advancing to a best-of-five NL Division Series against the top-seeded Los Angeles Dodgers beginning Tuesday.