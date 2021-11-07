Bamberg to celebrate area veterans

The City of Bamberg will hold its annual Veterans Day program at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 11. The program will be held at the Bamberg County Memorial Trail located at 3023 Railroad Ave., Bamberg.
Bamberg Mayor Nancy Foster said, “City council is excited to again bring you our special Veteran’s Day program. On this Veterans Day, we will remember the service of our veterans. Our heroes, who risked their lives to protect the world and make it a better place. These very Veterans accepted the responsibility to defend America and uphold our values when duty called.
One of the highlights of the program is the wrapping of veterans in special handmade quilts by the Quilts of Valor Foundation.
"Valor is stability, strength and courage with a lot of soul. And at our program on Nov. 11, we wrap previously selected veterans in a Quilt of Valor,” Foster said. “It is one of the loveliest and most heartfelt ceremonies I have ever witnessed."
Douglas Stokes, who served in the Army National Guard for 22 years, co-chairs the event with his wife, Lisa. This is the fifth year that the couple has co-chaired the event at the request of the mayor. The Stokeses provided a joint statement: “We thoroughly enjoy collaborating with Mayor Foster and Bamberg City Council to plan this annual program for our veterans and the community.”
The program will open with the Bamberg-Ehrhardt JROTC posting the colors. Recently retired Bamberg Clerk/Treasurer Bruce will preside and lead the audience in the singing of the National Anthem.
Thirteen veterans will be wrapped by the QOV Foundation in a ceremony during the program. This year’s recipients are:
• Henry F. Bamberg III, Army, drafted Dec. 2, 1954
• Jerome Cochran, Navy, Persian Gulf War
• Laurie W. Copeland, Navy, Vietnam War
• Georgina Williams, Air Force, Desert Storm and Operation Iraqi Freedom
• William C. Moody, Army, Iraq, Kuwait and Egypt on multiple assignments
• Clifton Jordan, Army, Vietnam War
• Jessie Collins, Army, Desert Storm
• James Breland, Army, 23 years of honorable service
• William Axson, Air Force, 20 years of honorable service
• L. Michael Crosby, Army, Global War on Terrorism
• Amos Brooks, Army, Operation Iraqi Freedom
• Marcello Buckner, Army, Operation Iraqi Freedom
• Douglas Stokes, Army, Operation Noble Eagle (Homeland Security)
If you are a veteran who lives in the Bamberg County area and would like more information to be considered for a QOV Foundation quilt, please call Bamberg City Hall at (803) 245-5128. You may also contact Douglas or Lisa B. Stokes via email: thestokesfamily473@gmail.com. Interest forms will also be available at the program. The committee is currently taking applications for 2022. The application process is ongoing.
Veterans who require special assistance with seating, close parking or other special accommodations are asked to contact city hall at 803-245-5128 or by email at cityofbamberg@bambergsc.com and provide details at least 48 hours in advance. All veterans are asked to meet on the Veterans Trail for pictures immediately following the program. The City of Bamberg will serve a complimentary takeout BBQ lunch. In case of inclement weather, the program will be moved to the Bamberg Civic Center.