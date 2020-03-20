Bamberg's Ahlin in Olympic qualifying, makes US Shooting's Junior World Championship skeet team

Alex Ahlin, an 18-year-old senior at Bamberg-Ehrhardt High School, recently concluded USA Shooting’s Olympic trials for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic games.

The first part of the trails began in September of last year in Kerrville, Texas, and concluded on March 8 with competition in Tucson, Arizona.

This brought together the best international skeet shooters in the country in pursuit of two available Olympic slots.

Ahlin started off the match a little slow, but a second half score of 123 out of 125 targets had him back in form.

He ended up finishing 13th nationally overall in the open division. He did have the number one score of all the junior competitors.

His gold medal performance in the junior men’s division earned him selection to the Team USA Junior World Championship Team, which will compete this this July in Suhl, Germany.

Ahlin will be attending the University of South Carolina this fall.

In the summer of 2019, Ahlin won a Junior Olympics individual gold medal in Colorado, won a World Championships mixed team junior gold medal in Italy (by outperforming Russia and China), and won junior men's team silver medals with the USA Shooting Team in both Italy and Germany.