Bamberg-Ehrhardt football joins Branchville and Bethune-Bowman in Region 6-A play

Bamberg-Erhardt football moves from Class 2A football play to Class A play this season, joining Branchville and Bethune-Bowman in new Region 6-A scheduling.
The changes add to the challenges all teams are dealing with in avoiding issues brought on by the COVID-19 virus in what looks to be a somewhat unorthodox season.
Bamberg-Erhardt returns a lot of seniors and that should help with familiarity with head coach Robert Williams' system and what his coaching staff expects from the Red Raiders.
B-E leaned on their collective experience to help them tackle the lack of in-person sessions during the spring and summer, as the coronavirus pandemic broke out and changed schedules for everyone. B-E opens at Estill on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Bethune-Bowman, meanwhile, got a late start on the shortened preseason workouts and were limited in scrimmage opportunities. However, the Mohawks will benefit by having a bye for this week, the first week of the season. They will open play on October 2, hosting Allendale-Fairfax at 7:30 p.m.
Branchville - led by 2019 T&D Region Coach of the Year Sandy Dukes - is coming off an historic season, where they captured 8 victories and broke the school record for most wins in a campaign. The Yellow Jackets would like nothing more than to advance past the first round of state Class A playoffs, where they lost last season. Branchville opens at Allendale-Fairfax on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
RED RAIDERS INVADE NEW REGION!
B-E has been one of the standard-bearers in football, not only in The T&D Region, but also across the state for years.
The Red Raiders are coming off a 7-3 year, where they loss in the second round of the playoffs.
They could be in position to challenge for a Class A state title this postseason, as they bring back a lot of on-field experience.
Some of those returning players include the following: Trayvon Jamison, Moses Myers, Isaiah Washington, Treyvon Still, and Nyghene Glover.
Williams isn't ready to declare any accolades for his team until they get some wins under their collective belt.
“We are playing in a really good region and we’re taking it one week at a time,” he said.
MOHAWKS BOUNCING BACK?
The Mohawks are looking for a year of program resurrection.
Last year they went winless in the region, just a season after winning the region title.
Injuries mounted in 2019, as Bethune-Bowman lost multiple quarterbacks.
This year they have team depth and the Mohawks are returning eight seniors for head coach Glynn Darby.
"We’re gelling together, and we’re taking it day by day,” Darby said.
This year Darby will be calling on players including Ashon Green, Bradley Washington, Darnell Summers, and Tyreek Jenkins to make plays on the field and also be leaders in the classroom.
“You’re a student before you're an athlete,” Darby said.
YELLOW JACKETS STILL SWARMING?
Branchville will not only look to build on a great 2019 season, but also take on a new-look region that includes just one familiar region foe, that being the Mohawks of B-B.
Estill and Allendale-Fairfax will offer challenges for the Yellow Jackets, as they seek to replicate success they tasted a season ago.
Terry A. Benjamin is a mass communications major at Claflin University.
