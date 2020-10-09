Bamberg-Ehrhardt blasts Bethune-Bowman in 42-0 region shutout

BAMBERG — The Bamberg-Ehrhardt Red Raiders rushed their way to a 42-0 shutout victory over the Bethune-Bowman Mohawks on Friday in Region 6-A football.

The win gave the Red Raiders (3-0, 3-0 in region) their third victory of the season, while the Mohawks (0-2, 0-2 in region) are still searching for their first win.

“We executed well defensively, play hard, the O-Line blocked well, and our runners hung on to the ball," B-E Head Football Coach Robert Williams said. "Overall, I think we played a good game."

Williams said the rushing attack is the focal point of the Red Raider offense.

“We’re going to run the ball. We don’t care who we play," he said. "That’s what we’re going to do first.

"And if we can’t run the ball, we’re going to be in trouble.”

Bamberg-Ehrhardt wasted no time putting points on the scoreboard. After the defense forced the Mohawks to punt, the Red Raider offense took the field and only needed three plays to reach the end zone.

Red Raiders running back Quintin Banks rushed 17 yards for a score. James McIntosh’s PAT was good, giving the home team a 7-0 lead.