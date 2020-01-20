The following property transfers are on file at the Bamberg County Courthouse from Dec. 10 to Jan. 2, 2020.
- Elizabeth B. Harrison to Robert Russell Hurst, III and Awena P. Hurst for $5.00 and other valuable consideration ($255,240), TMNs 0087-05-01-001 and 0087-09-01-001.
- Kenya Latrell Mingo and Jervey Lynell Mingo to Shirley Mingo for $5, love and affection, TMN 0088-04-01-015.
- Joe Wyman Islar, Jr. to Terrance L. Funchess for $1, love and affection, TMN 0038-03-04-013.
- Richard B. Ness, special referee for Bamberg County to Citi Bank, N.A. for $20,000, TMN 0087-02-21-003.
- Richard B. Ness, special referee Federal National Mortgage Assocociation to Quicken Loans, Inc. for $2,500, TMN 0037-05-03-007.
- Patricia G. Blume to F. Devon B. Furr for $5, love and affection, TMN 0074-00-00-025.
- Joyce Bennett, F. M. C. Fralix, Glenn Ehrhardt, Amelia Smith and Tant Ehrhardt to Ernest Wroten and Janie Odom for $35,000, TMN 0038-08-07-009.
- James R. Crider, Jr. to William A. Zion, Jr. and Sharon S. Zion for $8,000, TMN 0087-05-08-006.
- Richard B. Ness, special referee for Bamberg County to Deutsche Bank National Trust Company of Laurel, NJ for $2,500, TMN 0087-01-01-006.
- Carter Goodwin, a/k/a Rollin Carter Goodwin, to Candace Vern Goodwin of Smoaks, SC for $5, TMN 0133-00-00-070.
- J. Martin Harvey, special referee for Bamberg County to Palmetto State Bank of Hampton, SC for $2,500, TMNs 0028-04-14-019, 0028-04-14-020, 0028-04-14-021 and 0028-04-14-022.
- Margaret V. Smith, a/k/a Margaret H. Smith, Gerald Albert Sandifer, John W. McDonald, Jr., a/k/a John W. McDonald, Sharon M. Platt, L. M. Sandifer and G. N. Sandifer, a/k/a George Neeley Sandifer to Jose D. Saa of Miami, FL for $48,600, TMN 0021-00-00-069.
- James T. Mayhew and Marilyn H. Mayhew, trustee of the Marilyn H. Mayhew Revocable Trust, to James J. Jowers, Jr. and Carla M. Jowers for $132,300, portion of TMN 0074-00-00-021.
- Phillip L. Sandifer to Dillon Phillip Sandifer of Blackville, SC for $5, love and affection, portion of TMN 0018-00-00-005.
- Phillip L. Sandifer to Karaline Ineeda Sandifer of Blackville, SC for $5, love and affection, portion of TMN 0018-00-00-005.
- Tonja J. Sease to Monnie Sease, Jr. for $5, love and affection, TMN 0072-07-01-007.
- Aaron L. Mast and Regina F. Mast, JTWROS to Rodney L. Weaver and Glenda E. Weaver, JTWROS for $154,500, TMNs 0021-00-00-053 and 0021-00-00-073 (Tract C).
- Superior Holdings, LP to Superior Real Estate Rentals, LLC for $5, TMN 0136-00-00-030.
- James M. Guthrie, III to Superior Real Estate Rentals, LLC for $5, TMN 0136-00-00-029.
- James M. Guthrie, III to Superior Timber, LLC for $5, TMN 0136-00-00-026.
