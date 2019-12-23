The following property transfers are on file at the Bamberg County Courthouse from Dec. 3-9, 2019.

• Debra Smoak Taylor, a/k/a Debra S. Hiatt, to Dennis Warren Hiatt for $5, and pursuant to divorce decree, TMN 0086-10-04-016.

• Patrick D. West to Gregory M. Stevens for $70,000, TMN 0037-05-02-005.

• Nathaniel Jamison to Frances Davis for $5, love and affection, TMN 0038-14-02-013 and 0038-01-02-031.

• James M. Harvey, Jr., special referee for Bamberg County, to Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, as trustee of Finance of America Structured Securities Acquisition Trust of Tulsa, Oklahoma for a mortgage foreclosure action, TMN 0087-01-03-005.

• Florence Phyllis Holloway and Jennifer Kristy Holloway to Steven D. Holloway and Jennifer Kristy Holloway for $5, love and affection, TMN 0138-00-00-009.

• MTGLQ Investors, LP of Houston, Texas to James V. Sease for $32,500, TMN 0096-03-01-011.

• Larry Long, Jr. and Stacey H. Long to James Larry Long, III and Cayce Rast Long of Branchville, SC for $5, love and affection, TMN 0146-00-00-032.

• Wilmington Trust, NA, trustee of MFRA Trust 2015-1 to Burnette Whetstone for $20,000, portion of TMS# 0087-01-06-019.

• Jimmy W. Gantt to Edith E. Gantt of Blackville, SC for $5, love and affection, TMN 0018-02-01-002.

• Lorenzo Jamison to Southern Carolina Regional Community Development Corporation for $76,500, TMN 0039-03-03-013.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments