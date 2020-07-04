BAMBERG COUNTY: Council adopts $27M budget amid concerns

BAMBERG -- Bamberg County Council gave final third-reading approval to the county's $27 million spending plan for FY 2020-21 at a special called meeting on June 29.
The tentative budget calls for a general fund of $8,277,120, along with separate accounts set up for special revenue, $8,237,090; enterprise, $1,391,660; debt service, $397,685, and capital projects $8,499,040.
Council members Trent Kinard, Evert Comer Jr., Joe Guess Jr., the Rev. Isaiah Odom and Vice Chairman Larry Haynes voted to adopt the budget. Chairwoman Sharon Hammond and Councilman Clint Carter voted against it.
"As all of you know, I'm opposed to the budget. We needed to cut some money. I'm not exactly sure where it needs to be cut, but I'm pretty sure there's some in there that could have been cut," Carter said.
Hammond said, "I agree that there should be some cuts. I couldn't see everything that I thought we needed to see in the budget. That's all I can say right now."
The board chairwoman expressed how she would have rather have had, for example, an itemized list of personnel broken down per person and not per the whole group.
"I would just like for us to go back to doing the budget the way we used to do it. I called around to other counties, and they still do it the way we used to do it. It's like we're the only one doing it like that, with a total personnel amount," she said.
The vote on the budget was not made quietly, with Kinard asking Hammond at one point if she knew how to read a budget.
"You been on how long now? Three years? You can't read a budget? ... Everybody every year, you or Clint or whoever, comes on and says we need to cut, cut, cut, but we never say what you want to cut," Kinard said.
After a motion had been made to adopt the budget, Kinard made a second motion to amend it to include the deletion of the approximately $68,000 the county incurs in council salary and travel pay expenses from this year's budget.
The council instead went back to its first motion.
"We have to finish the vote for the budget," Hammond said, with the council ultimately voting in favor of the budget, at which time County Attorney Richard Ness said the council could not amend the budget once it had been voted on.
Kinard said the council was not right in not allowing a vote on his motion to amend the budget go through.
"I want to make it known that Richard Ness, the county attorney, said that that's the way we do it, and we're not doing it. That's fine. The public's going to see you don't want to do $68,000. It ain't hard to do. My vote is yes for the budget. I'm gonna vote yes for the budget and that's it. I'm going to go to the Ethics Commission with it," he said.
The proposed $26,802,595 budget reflects a $1,828,595 increase over the $24,974,000 million spending plan for FY 2019-20.
The county’s general fund budget alone is scheduled to grow from $7,963,590 in FY 2019-20 to $8,277,120 in FY 2020-21.
County Controller Gina Smith has reported that increasing health insurance and retirement contribution costs are expected to total $83,200 more than in the previous year.
Increases also came in special revenue and debt service. The enterprise budget is scheduled to decrease by $122,460.
Next year’s millage rate is estimated to be 245.4, the same as this year.
Under the current millage rate, County Auditor Rosa Verner has said owners of houses valued at $100,000 pay $1,437 annually in property tax bills. Owners of houses valued at $50,000 pay $753 in property tax bills annually.
The spending plan does not include a tax increase, nor does it include a cost-of-living increase for employees. The average employee with family coverage, however, will not have to pay more per year in health insurance costs because the county is absorbing 100 percent of the increases in health insurance costs from prior years.
County Administrator Joey Preston said, "There's some confusion out there or just lack of understanding that people are saying we're increasing the budget by $1.8 million, therefore there must be a hidden tax increase. That's not true."
Preston said the county is instead participating in USDA Rural Development's Community Connect Grant Program to expand broadband access to underserved rural areas.
"There's no county money at all going into this. What we did is budget the amount of money that we would receive from the Department of Commerce and what would have to be paid through a revenue bond, which would be the people that sign up for it. There's no county tax money that goes into it at all. But at the time that we were working on the budget, that was the grant that we applied for to make sure that we could get broadband" in the Rivers Bridge and Hunter's Chapel areas, Preston said.
He added, "County council has directed us to try to get broadband in the community, and this is the way you have to account for it."
Bamberg resident Ken Ahlin was the only citizen to submit a public comment that was read during a public hearing which was held prior to the budget's third reading.
Ahlin said the June 29 meeting should have been held in the County Civic Center "to get some real answers and questions."
"The decision to have yet another meeting electronically and effectively shut down any debate or questions concerning the (FY) '20-'21 budget effectively communicates what you think of the Bamberg County citizens' input," Ahlin stated.
In other business, Preston said the county is prepared to apply for $270 million in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funding which the state General Assembly has set aside for local governments, colleges and universities.
"I talked with Sen. (Brad) Hutto and Rep. (Justin) Bamberg concerning the CARES Act money ... We're ready to go as soon as they tell us how to make application for it," the administrator said.
Contact the writer: dgleaton@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5534. Follow "Good News with Gleaton" on Twitter at @DionneTandD
