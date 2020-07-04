BAMBERG COUNTY: Council adopts $27M budget amid concerns

The vote on the budget was not made quietly, with Kinard asking Hammond at one point if she knew how to read a budget.

"You been on how long now? Three years? You can't read a budget? ... Everybody every year, you or Clint or whoever, comes on and says we need to cut, cut, cut, but we never say what you want to cut," Kinard said.

After a motion had been made to adopt the budget, Kinard made a second motion to amend it to include the deletion of the approximately $68,000 the county incurs in council salary and travel pay expenses from this year's budget.

The council instead went back to its first motion.

"We have to finish the vote for the budget," Hammond said, with the council ultimately voting in favor of the budget, at which time County Attorney Richard Ness said the council could not amend the budget once it had been voted on.

Kinard said the council was not right in not allowing a vote on his motion to amend the budget go through.