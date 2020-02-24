Balancing budget and bliss

Dear Annie: My wife's nephew got married about four years ago. It was a destination wedding at a beautiful tropical location. My wife is very close to her sister, so there was no question that we would attend. No expense was spared. We added a week to our family vacation. All of our children traveled with us, and we are a larger than average family. We pushed the limits on our budget, but we had fun.

The rub: the marriage lasted three months!

Now the same nephew is engaged again, and another extravaganza is planned. I don't want to hurt my wife, and her nephew is a good guy. But it seems that everyone has forgotten the last foray into wedded bliss.

We are now retired and live on a smaller income. And I don't see us being able to afford anything like that again. Two of our own kids were married recently, in a much more modest fashion. HELP! -- Old Curmudgeon