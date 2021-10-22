Bailing bestie

Dear Annie: Under what circumstances is it OK to cancel your plans with one friend in order to spend time with someone else?

I have a friend who repeatedly cancels her plans with me if she suddenly gets an invitation from someone who is higher status/more socially prominent. I've tried to talk to her about this, but she feels I am being too sensitive and that it's best to "keep things loose," with the understanding that both parties are free to opt out if something else comes up. The frequent cancellations make me feel like I'm her "backup friend." What do you advise? -- Blown Off

Dear Blown Off: If a friend makes you feel like a backup, she is no friend at all. Even the term "backup friend" is an oxymoron; there's no such thing!

Once you commit to plans, you should honor that commitment. That doesn't mean there's no room for flexibility -- we're all busy, after all -- but a pattern of blowing you off for "higher status" company is unkind and unfair.

I would firmly tell this "friend" that you honor your word after making plans with someone and that you expect her to do the same. If she continues to blow you off, she's probably not even worth penciling in.