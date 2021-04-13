Bad habits

Dear Annie: I'm married to a wonderful man, and we have four beautiful children. However, since COVID-19 started, we discovered that we have underlying issues within our relationship. For example, he isn't the best person to communicate with. Among other things, I discovered his liking of porn, and I'm not happy about it. I have expressed my hurt and feelings about it, and he listens, but I feel like he honestly doesn't care about my feelings. Just recently, I found out he searched it but didn't watch it.

I've developed a bad habit of checking his phone from time to time because I think he lies to me and hides it because he has before. He says he acknowledged that he did wrong, but he didn't watch it. He says it's a bad habit of his, and it's not easy to break. How do you deal with this? I feel he has excuses for everything and tries to downplay his wrongs and gets defensive. -- Fed Up