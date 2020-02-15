Bacteria bully

Dear Annie: When my brother-in-law is sick, he loves to cough: He says he wants to spread his germs around. Recently, we went out to eat with him, and he coughed into his hands and not into his elbow. He kept coughing throughout the meal. No one wants his sickness. I find it difficult to be around him.

My brother-in-law is also a bully, and I believe this is part of his love of bullying -- spreading illness to others.

Please tell people to stay home when they are sick, cough into their elbows and see a pulmonary specialist if their cough lasts more than a month. -- Sick of the Chronic Cougher

Dear Sick: Your brother-in-law is sick in more ways than one. Shame on him. I should hope this is common sense by now, but in case anyone needs to hear it: Covering one's mouth when coughing or sneezing isn't just polite; it's a simple and effective way to reduce the spread of germs. It is best to keep tissues handy so that you can cover your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing and promptly dispose of the used tissue. Then thoroughly wash your hands with soap and clean running water. If clean running water is unavailable, the CDC recommends using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.