The pros and cons of using the Internet to complete schoolwork

The classroom atmosphere familiar to today’s children is likely very different from the atmosphere their parents were accustomed to when they were students. Many of these changes can be traced to technology, which has gradually had an increasing presence in the classroom over the last several decades.

But technology has not only changed the classroom experience for kids, but thanks in large part to the Internet, technology also has changed the way kids approach their schoolwork at home. Though a potentially valuable learning tool, the Internet also poses some problems for today’s students. The following are some of the advantages and disadvantages of relying on the Internet to complete schoolwork.

The pros

The accessibility of the Internet can be a significant benefit to students. Students have a wealth of resources available to them online, and those resources can make it easier for kids to understand key concepts on nearly every subject. Whereas students might once have been forced to trek to the library to research a given subject, now they can do so from the comforts of home. And unlike the library, the Internet never closes, so information is at students’ disposal regardless of when they sit down to do their schoolwork.