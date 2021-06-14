Baby shower etiquette

I'm not sure that you were compelled to send a gift just because you received an announcement card that your friend's daughter is having a baby. However, instead of focusing on all that your friend's pregnant daughter did wrong with this invitation, try to shift your focus to being happy for the couple. It will make you happier.

Dear Annie: So many people write in about their grown children not communicating with them much. My question for them is, when your children were young, did you talk with them instead of at them? Did you talk with the 2- or 3-year-old when they talked about the same thing over and over? How about the 5- or 8-year-old?

So many people talk at their children and never let the child just simply talk. People are so busy that they need to step back and enjoy their children instead of rushing around. Be involved in your child's life without the temptation to give advice or criticize choices. Let them come to you with their thoughts and ideas.

Remember, actions speak louder than words. -- Happily Connected to All Generations

Dear Happily Connected: Thank you for your letter, which I am printing because you offer good suggestions not only for parents speaking to their young children but also for adults speaking to one another. Really listening to someone and not just waiting for your turn to speak, or to criticize, is truly a gift we can give to one another.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0