B-E volleyball falls in state title match

COLUMBIA — The Bamberg-Ehrhardt volleyball team finished the best season in program history on Saturday, in the SCHSL Class A state championship match.
Unfortunately for the Lady Red Raiders, Southside Christian rebounded from a slow start to take a 3-0 title win, with set scores of 25-23, 25-12, 25-17.
B-E finished the season with an 18-6 record, having won road playoff matches at Johnsonville and East Clarendon, before winning the Lower State Championship at home against Lake View.
The Lady Sabres from Simpsonville finished with a 17-3 record.
“It was a little bit heartbreaking, but we worked really hard to get to this point,” B-E coach Deanna Merchant said. “We’ve made history at Bamberg and proven a lot this season.
“With just two seniors, Bamberg has a lot more volleyball to play. We’ve been rebuilding the program for 5 years, starting from the bottom up.
“We came out strong today, but then our serve-receive got a little bit messed up. When we weren’t returning it to them hard, they were able to earn their points. Once they got in their stride, as a team, they had some really great hitters. We fought hard, no matter what, we fought hard. My two seniors were our anchor this year. We have a lot to be grateful for with all that we accomplished this season.”
In the title match, B-E’s leading servers were Elaney Sanders, 11-of-13 serving with 2 aces, Bailey Ashe, 8-of-8 serving, Riley Johnson, 6-of-7 serving with 2 aces, and Amanda Ahlin, 8-of-9 serving.
Sanders led the way with 12 assists, while Ashe had 3 assists and Gracen Zeigler had 2 assists.
Antania Orr had 9 kills, while Reagan Johnson had 4 kills, Riley Johnson had 4 kills, Sanders had 3 kills, and Jade Freeman had 2 kills.
Reagan Johnson had a block.
Amanda Ahlin had 11 digs, Ashe had 6 digs, Sanders had 4 digs and Freeman had 2 digs.
B-E jumped out to a 10-5 lead in the first set, looking steady with 5 straight points, highlighted by a point off a dink by Freeman and finished by a block for a point by Riley Johnson. Sanders delivered a kill that was followed by a service ace from Riley Johnson for a 15-8 Lady Red Raiders’ lead. A Sanders’ ace made the score 17-10 midway through the set, before a 7-2 run by Southside Christian made it a narrow 19-17 lead for B-E. From a 21-21 tie, there were two more ties, until Morgan Grom returned a dink for the set-winner, 25-23.
Each team struggled with net serves and net return errors early in the second set, with early ties at 3-3 and 4-4. A kill block for a point by Katie Brookins gave the Lady Sabres a 6-4 lead, before a combo block finished a scoring run with Southside Christian up 8-4. Sanders had a cross-court return for a B-E point, making it 13-6, before Orr had a kill and Reagan Johnson had an ace to make it just a 17-11 deficit. But, a 7-point scoring run by the Lady Sabres finished the set with a 25-12 score.
“It was good to see that we belonged here, playing with the big dogs, even though we are considered the ‘country bumpkins,’” Orr said after the match. “We showed we could still put up a fight against the Upper State people.
“It feels great when your work really pays off, when you’ve been grinding for 5 years to be at this point.”
Southside Christian senior outside hitter Kennedy Key picked up in the third set where she left off in the second set, drilling two straight left-handed kills for a 5-3 lead. B-E struggled to receive serves and hard returns from the Lady Sabres, leading to an 11-8 lead. Midway through the set, 3 straight errors by the Lady Red Raiders led to an 18-11 advantage for Southside Christian. Sanders had a late service ace and Reagan Johnson hammered home a late kill for a point at 20-16. But, wide returns down the stretch resulted in 5 straight points for the Lady Sabres in the 25-17 finale.
Ashe, the Red Raiders’ senior libero, was visibly disappointed in the outcome, but expressed how the team had accomplished a lot, with tremendous support from local fans.
“I think you can look at how we sold out of our (allotted) tickets (for the state title match) in the first night or two, and then our fans bought more tickets from them (Southside Christian),” Ashe said. “Then a crowd (including police escort) sent us off when we were leaving town.
“Regardless of how I feel right now, I know Bamberg is proud of us.”
