B-E Red Raiders ready to start playoffs against War Eagles

The Bamberg-Ehrhardt football team has had stellar results this season.

The Red Raiders are 7-0 and won the Region 6-A title, in their first year out of the Class 2A ranks.

But now it's time for Lower State playoffs against teams they haven't faced. B-E will be the lone T&D Region team in SCHSL playoff action this postseason.

In first-round action on Friday, the Red Raiders will play host to the C.E. Murray War Eagles (3-3 record) at 7:30 p.m.

B-E has displayed an impressive offense all season, with a stifling defense that has only allowed 8 points all season. Those points came in Week Two, in a 25-point victory at Branchville.

“Honestly, the group we have is special, they have been tuned in since June workouts,” one B-E assistant coach said recently. “Everybody does their job on the field, they practice hard and do their assignments.”

Focusing on positioning and handling assignments will be key against a C.E. Murray team that works hard to establish blocks and a run game, so it can attempt pass plays downfield.