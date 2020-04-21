Avoiding scammers

Dear Annie: As a public service, please make your readers aware of the grandparents phone scam. My elderly parents were victims of this scam. Someone called them claiming to be a narcotics detective and told them their grandchild had been arrested and they needed to send bail money in order to have her released from jail.

He said they must not discuss this with anyone, even the family. They put a girl on the phone claiming to be their grandchild. She was crying hysterically in order to disguise her voice. She begged them not to tell her parents or anyone else. My parents were given specific directions on getting the money, how to pack it and send it. The scammer requested $22,000 in cash in $100 bills. He said time was of the essence and if they didn't follow his directions or if they told anyone, their grandchild could be facing a long jail sentence.

Unfortunately, my parents fell for this scam and sent $22,000 in cash to a residential address in Florida. I am shocked that my parents fell for this scam, as there were so many red flags. My parents may be elderly, but they are both mentally sharp. These scammers are pros and have an answer for everything.