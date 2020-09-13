Authorities seek 6 seen near fire at historic SC structure

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

COLUMBIA (AP) — Authorities are looking for six people captured on surveillance video around the time an early morning fire devastated an iconic building in South Carolina's capital city.

The Columbia Police Department released the images on Saturday of the people and a red pickup truck captured near a fire at the Dr. James Woods Babcock Building, part of a shuttered former mental health asylum that was slated to be converted into a luxury housing development.

Officials say more than 50 firefighters and 14 firetrucks worked to extinguish the three-alarm fire, which burned for more than 10 hours and caused an estimated millions of dollars in damage. Two firefighters suffered minor injuries when they were hit by falling debris. Video of the fire showed that dome and cupola slide off the burning structure, collapsing into the inferno below.

A cause had not been determined for the fire. Police said they are working the case along with fire officials, state police and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.