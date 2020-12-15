Authorities: SC biker ran off road and killed after argument

ANDERSON, S.C. (AP) — A man on a motorcycle was run off a road and killed in South Carolina by a SUV after arguing with the driver, authorities said.

Timothy Cathey's motorcycle hit a telephone pole in Anderson after the SUV struck it Sunday afternoon and the other driver did not stop, investigators said.

Cathey, 53, started to argue with the SUV driver because he thought the SUV had got too close to him, Anderson County Coroner Greg Shore told media outlets in a statement.

Deputies released a picture of a dark-colored SUV with a small trailer behind it they said ran into Cathey.

No arrests have been made.

