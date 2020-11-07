Authentic goes wire-to-wire to win Breeders' Cup Classic

Authentic, at 9-2, never let up with John Velazquez aboard and extended his lead by the end.

"I didn't think it was that much speed in the race, other than the other horse that Bob had on outside," said the Hall of Fame jockey, referring to Maximum Security. "And I thought we were going to be quicker than him anyway.

"Once we got in front and I passed the wire for the first time, I mean, it was pretty easy from there, yeah."

Authentic earned his fifth win with two seconds in seven starts this year, strengthening his case as the year's top 3-year-old. The victory bookended a successful day for Baffert, whose filly Gamine opened the $31 million season-ending world championships with a dominant, record-setting win in the $1 million Filly and Mare Sprint.

Both horses will certainly be named in any Eclipse Award discussion, and Baffert's bias for Authentic was obvious.

"There was a lot on the line," he said. "What he did today was pretty amazing."

Authentic covered 1¼ miles in 1:59.19 in the $6 million marquee event and paid $10.40, $5.40 and $4.20. Improbable returned $4.80 and $3.30 while Global Campaign paid $8.80.