AUSTRALIAN OPEN: Nadal advances to semis in Australia

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — With another Australian Open semifinal spot secured after a four-hour, five-set victory, Rafael Nadal looked toward his support team in Rod Laver Arena and nodded his head.

It was like he was just confirming the plan: Five wins down, two to go in his bid for a men's record 21st major title.

On the other side of the net, 14th-seeded Denis Shapovalov broke his racket on the hard blue court after a frustrating 6-3, 6-4, 4-6, 3-6, 6-3 loss to Nadal, who later acknowledged he felt "destroyed" physically on a hot Tuesday afternoon.

Nadal shares the men's record of 20 major singles titles with Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, and he's got an inside run with the absence of his long-time rivals at Melbourne Park.

Nadal will get two days off before Friday's semifinal match against Matteo Berrettini.

The women's quarterfinals were over in straight sets, with 2017 U.S. Open runner-up Madison Keys beating French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova 6-3, 6-2 in the Day 9 opener on Rod Laver Arena and top-ranked Ash Barty advancing with a 6-2, 6-0 win over No. 21 Jessica Pegula.

Barty, who won the Wimbledon title last year and the French Open in 2019, wants to become the first Australian woman to win the Australian Open singles title since 1978.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0