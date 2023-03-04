LAS VEGAS — Austin Hill overtook Chandler Smith just before the final lap to win the NASCAR Xfinity Series race Saturday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Smith, who was the pole-sitter, led 118 laps of the 200-lap race and appeared to be in good shape in the final laps before Hill made his late charge.

"I just knew I had to not abuse the tires and methodically work through traffic," Hill said.

Hill also won the season-opening race two weeks ago at Daytona in the No. 21 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet. The four-time series winner was sixth last week at Fontana, California.

Smith, a rookie who drives the Kaulig Racing No. 16 Chevy, said his car got tight near the end and he finished third. He also was passed by Justin Allgaier in the JR Motorsports No. 7 Chevy.

"It's a tough pill to swallow," Smith said. "All in all, I can't be too disappointed. It's my sixth start."

Kyle Busch in the Kaulig No. 10 Chevy finished fourth at his hometown track, a night after taking the NASCAR Truck Series race.

Josh Berry, who has won this race twice including last October, finished fifth in the No. 8 JR Motorsports Chevy.

It was a busy 24 hours for Berry, who found out Friday night he would have to replace Chase Elliott in Sunday's Cup Series race. Chase was injured in a snowboard accident in Colorado, and he underwent surgery to repair a broken tibia and is out indefinitely.

"Without a doubt, it's going to be a great challenge for me," Berry said. "But a great challenge comes great opportunity for me to learn and grow as a driver, and work around a lot of really great, talented and smart people here at Hendrick Motorsports."