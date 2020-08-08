Austin Cindric wins again at Road America

The 21-year-old Cindric strengthened his position atop the Xfinity Series points standings. He also bounced back from a tough finish July 25 at Kansas Speedway, where he settled for second place after Brandon Jones passed him on the final lap.

The Kansas race ended a string of three straight victories for Cindric that included a doubleheader sweep at Kentucky and a triumph at Texas. He was declared the winner in Texas after Kyle Busch was disqualified when his car failed a post-race inspection.

"It's been incredibly gratifying," Cindric said. "When I have a team behind me like I do this year, and those guys are so loyal to me and do such a good job with the tools that they have. When it comes to me, that's my job, to do the best with the tools that I have, and I feel like from the start of this year, I've been getting the most out of the cars I've been driving. It's gratifying to see that come with results."

Cindric is the 11th different driver to win the Xfinity race at Road America in as many years.

After a caution flag came out with six laps left in the race, Justin Allgaier's Chevy went off track on the restart and hit a concrete structure, causing another stoppage. They started back up with two laps remaining, and Cindric held off Allmendinger the rest of the way .