Austin Cindric completes Xfinity sweep at Kentucky Speedway

SPARTA, Ky. — In two nights, Austin Cindric went from the cusp of winning on ovals to showing his ability to dominate those layouts.

As Cindric threw his hands in the air after his most impressive win, Harrison Burton and Noah Gragson threw punches at each other in the only real battle at Kentucky Speedway.

Cindric dominated Friday night to sweep the NASCAR Xfinity Series doubleheader at Kentucky. A night after racing to his first career oval victory in an overtime finish, the Team Penske driver was even stronger in the No. 22 Ford Mustang in the 300-mile capper.

Cindric was third in the first stage, won the second and stretched it out in the final segment. He trailed briefly on the final restart, then sliced through two cars out of Turn 2 and rolled to victory by 2.262 seconds over points leader Chase Briscoe in the No. 98 Ford.

"What we did tonight was really impressive because we ran one setup last night and won the race and came with another setup and won the race again," said Cindric, who started 15th. "That happens at the shop, that happens with the guys on the box. All credit to them."