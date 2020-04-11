Aunt refuses to postpone funeral

DEAR HARRIETTE: My uncle passed away recently -- of old age, thank God. But he lived in my hometown, which is hundreds of miles away. I am unable to travel now, like most people these days. I want my aunt to consider postponing his funeral and making a memorial instead that could happen after we are allowed to travel freely again. She does not like that idea. She wants a funeral. She is old and not of the mindset to postpone her grief. Am I being selfish to want her to delay the service? -- End of Life

DEAR END OF LIFE: First, my condolences for your loss. Clearly, you loved your uncle and want to be there to send him off. Yet, you have to take his widow's wishes to heart. Many people in mourning experience a level of closure when they have a funeral service for their loved ones. If your aunt wants to host a funeral, do not stand in her way. You can ask her if she would allow the service to be live-streamed so that you can see it.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I recently started talking to a really nice guy at my job. He is so sweet, and he pays a lot of attention to me when we are around each other. Now that we have no idea when we will go back to work we don't see each other anymore. Everything is so new. I'm not sure that it will last if we don't have any face-to-face time.