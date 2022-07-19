Attitude positive or negative?

When defending against a no-trump contract, it is traditional to lead fourth highest from your longest and strongest. In the middle of the deal, you tend to do the same. However, remember that leading a low card guarantees at least one honor in the suit and, especially after trick one, an interest in that suit being continued. (You may break this rule if you are trying to fool declarer and don't care what partner thinks, but that almost never happens.)

In today's deal, defending against three no-trump, West led the diamond five: eight, 10, king. South crossed to dummy with a spade to the queen (thus keeping one opponent in the dark as to the whereabouts of the king). Then declarer took a losing club finesse. West switched to the heart two. East speedily followed the heart ace with the diamond jack. Declarer gratefully won with the ace and claimed nine tricks: three spades, two diamonds and four clubs.

As you can see, if East had returned a heart at trick five, the defenders would have banked five tricks before declarer could take nine.

"Sorry, partner," said East, "but I thought you had started with ace-fifth of diamonds."

"I might have," replied West, "but you should have taken note of my heart card. If I had wanted you to win the trick and go back to diamonds, I would have led a high heart, not the two. Because I led my lowest, I was telling you that I wanted this suit continued, not diamonds."

This is an excellent principle that can be a lifesaver for defenders.