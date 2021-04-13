Marlins top Braves Monday night
ATLANTA (AP) — Garrett Cooper had three RBIs and drove in the go-ahead run in the 10th inning off Jacob Webb, lifting the Miami Marlins to a 5-3 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Monday night.
The 10th began with placement runner Jon Berti advancing from second to third when Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies ran backward to try to catch Starling Marte's shallow fly, but had the ball bounce off his glove for a single. Berti gave the Marlins their first lead when Cooper's single landed in center field to make it 4-3.
Brian Anderson followed with an RBI double, and the Braves couldn't muster a rally in the bottom of the inning.
Yimi García (1-1) pitched the final 1 1/3 innings. Webb (0-1) took the loss.
Phillies over Braves Sunday
ATLANTA (AP) — Didi Gregorius hit a three-run homer in Philadelphia's four-run fourth inning and had the go-ahead sacrifice fly in the ninth to help the Phillies snap the Atlanta Braves' four-game winning streak with a 7-6 victory Sunday night.
Alec Bohm doubled off Braves closer Will Smith to begin the ninth, advanced to third on a bunt and scored to make it 7-6 on Gregorius' fly to shallow left. Marcell Ozuna's throw bounced twice before Bohm was initially called safe — even though it appeared he didn't get his foot on the plate against catcher Travis d'Arnaud's tag attempt.
The play was reviewed and upheld, prompting fans at Truist Park to throw debris into the outfield and causing the grounds crew to come out to pick up the trash.
Bryce Harper and Rhys Hoskins homered for the Phillies, who had lost three of four. Héctor Neris faced the minimum in the ninth to earn his second save and has a 1.86 ERA with five consecutive saves converted and 25 strikeouts, a span of 19 1/3 innings, since last Aug. 28.
Jose Alvarado (2-0) pitched the eighth to earn the win. Smith (0-2) took the loss.