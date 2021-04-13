Marlins top Braves Monday night

ATLANTA (AP) — Garrett Cooper had three RBIs and drove in the go-ahead run in the 10th inning off Jacob Webb, lifting the Miami Marlins to a 5-3 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Monday night.

The 10th began with placement runner Jon Berti advancing from second to third when Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies ran backward to try to catch Starling Marte's shallow fly, but had the ball bounce off his glove for a single. Berti gave the Marlins their first lead when Cooper's single landed in center field to make it 4-3.

Brian Anderson followed with an RBI double, and the Braves couldn't muster a rally in the bottom of the inning.

Yimi García (1-1) pitched the final 1 1/3 innings. Webb (0-1) took the loss.

Phillies over Braves Sunday

ATLANTA (AP) — Didi Gregorius hit a three-run homer in Philadelphia's four-run fourth inning and had the go-ahead sacrifice fly in the ninth to help the Phillies snap the Atlanta Braves' four-game winning streak with a 7-6 victory Sunday night.