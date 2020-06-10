Asthmatic questions who to believe

DEAR HARRIETTE: I just got a contract for a project that should last until the end of the year. I am so excited and relieved. I have worked primarily as what is now called a "gig worker." With the shutdown, my work basically disappeared. While this job doesn't pay much, it's way better than scrambling for unemployment, and I get a paycheck every two weeks. When I talked to my husband about it, all he could do is say how I should be making more money for what I am doing for these people. This job is putting food on our table. Why can't he be happy for me? What can I say to him to get him to see the big picture? I should add that he is lucky. He has the same job that he's had for 20 years, and so far nobody is getting laid off. -- Need More Support