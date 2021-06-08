Assume normal, not unusual

Victor Hugo could have been commenting about bridge players when he pointed out: "A man is not idle because he is absorbed in thought. There is a visible labor and there is an invisible labor."

In today's deal, how should the play have gone in four hearts? West led the diamond eight: nine, 10, two. East cashed the diamond ace and continued with the diamond jack.

This contract defeated all seven declarers in a Spanish tournament some years ago. They ruffed the third round of diamonds high, drew two rounds of trumps ending in the dummy, took the club finesse and cashed the club ace. When the king didn't drop, they conceded down one.

Could East have held only two clubs? Not really, because that would mean he had opened one no-trump with 4=2=5=2 shape -- not impossible, but unlikely.