Assistant just wants credit for work

DEAR HARRIETTE: I took a job as an assistant to a celebrity hairstylist a few months ago. Sometimes, when he is late to an appointment or has to leave early unexpectedly, I will start or finish the job myself. Despite this, when he posts the clients' pictures to his Instagram page, he never credits me for helping him. I don't know how to approach him about crediting me without making things awkward. How do I ask him for credit? -- Tag Me in the Pictures

DEAR TAG ME IN THE PICTURES: Sorry, but what you are asking is just not how it works. My background is in editorial and fashion. Typically, credit is given to the principal stylists on any given job. The support team is valued and gets paid, but it is not required that the styling assistants receive credit for the work.