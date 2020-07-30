Aspiring writer needs motivation

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

DEAR HARRIETTE: I had a dream of writing a book, and in 2014 I rented a house on the beach and spent five weeks writing. I made good progress and was happy with the fruits of my labor. When I got home, I did not continue. How do I make it a priority to finish it? It seems that when I am home, I put everything and everyone before finishing my book. Is this some kind of mental block that is causing me to procrastinate? I have a husband who likes to do everything together, and when I rented the home to be alone and write, he insisted on coming with me. He worked from the house, and I worked on my book. I would appreciate any assistance or advice you can offer. -- Writer's Block

DEAR WRITER'S BLOCK: It takes a tremendous amount of focused attention and discipline to write a book. To complete a major task, you have to work on it consistently until it is finished. I recommend making a plan that you write down and post so that you are reminded of it every day. Promise yourself that you will devote at least one hour every single day to your book, including weekends. The hour can be used for actual writing, for research, for editing or for review. Even if you only get a few thoughts written down, if you go to your computer or your tablet every single day and focus your attention on your project, something will begin to emerge over time.