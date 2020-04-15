As SC tops 100 COVID-19 deaths, leaders look toward future

The number of COVID-19 infections in South Carolina rose to more than 3,650 overall, while 10 additional deaths from the virus brought to 107 the number of people killed by the pandemic in the state, the Department of Health and Environmental Control reported in its Wednesday update.

The 105 new cases Wednesday were one of the lowest totals in weeks, while the 10 deaths were one of the highest. Dr. Brannon Traxler with DHEC said the agency said officials don't know if either number is a trend or an anomaly.

"We are looking into it. It is pretty early to make any huge assumptions," Traxler said.

DHEC estimates that because of a lack of testing and a significant number of infections that show few symptoms, the actual number of cases is up to 10 times higher.

MUSC has noticed the same thing through testing its workers, many of whom are infected without realizing it, said Dr. Cassandra Salgado, who studies infectious diseases for the school.

"They are often unable to distinguish them from seasonal allergies," Salgado said.