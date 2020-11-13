As pandemic wears on, take time for self-care

Dear Doctors: I'm a mom of three great kids and have always been healthy. But after eight months of working from home, being the teacher and keeping everything going, I've started getting sick. Plus, it feels like I'm failing. Can being stressed out make you physically ill?

Dear Reader: As working mothers ourselves, your letter resonates deeply. Even before the pandemic upended everyone's lives, the division of labor among working spouses was lopsided. These days, we're asking moms to do more than ever. On top of the usual workload of a job, cooking, cleaning, shopping, laundry and organizing, which are just the tip of the mom-duties iceberg, we've added a daunting list of pandemic-driven tasks. These include supervising kids doing remote learning, keeping them engaged without access to friends, extended family or their usual activities, and working to keep everyone safe and healthy.

The upshot is we're switching tasks and roles multiple times per day, if not per hour. Each shift of focus eats into reserves of energy and endurance that, no matter how hard you try, are finite. That you've made it this far before feeling like you might fall apart is a tribute to your strength and determination.