'As long as he wants me to stay, I’ll stay': Holly Hill centenarian loves life, family

“He’s been wonderful to me. He’s still good to me. He’s good to everybody,” Ravenell said.

He loves that he is still alive, but is not sure why God has let him live so long.

“I couldn’t tell you that. Sometimes I had some close calls of getting killed and got passed on over,” Ravenell said, noting that other than occasional stiffness, he feels pretty good for a 100-year-old.

“I feel fine. I don’t feel no different,” he said.

Born the oldest of four boys to William Ravenell Sr. and Susie Abraham Ravenell in 1920, he was largely raised by his beloved grandmother, Remley, in rural Holly Hill.

Ravenell said his grandmother, who lived to be 105, was like a mother to many children.

“My grandmother raised all of the children. She didn’t do nothing but stay home and keep children for people. They’d go in the field and work,” he said, noting that he was a bit mischievous as a child.