As July 4 approaches, SC health officials urge staying home

COLUMBIA — As South Carolina approaches a holiday weekend often an anchor for its typically booming tourism industry, and the state's numbers of positive coronavirus tests continue to rise, public health officials are encouraging people to just stay home.

Dr. Joan Duwve, public health director for the Department of Health and Environmental Control, said Tuesday that some of the largest increases in virus cases were popping up along South Carolina's coastline, the heart of its multibillion-dollar annual tourism industry.

"We've all given so much for so long, and we all want to be at our beautiful beaches, at our parks, our friends' houses, our block parties and community events, but I'm asking all of us to stay vigilant in the fight against this deadly virus," Duwve said in a release.

Instead of taking part in traditional July 4 events as they perhaps typically would, DHEC recommended that people across South Carolina "instead celebrate the Fourth of July by planning home-based festivities and watching fireworks shows while remaining in their vehicles or tuning into celebrations virtually."