As Delta variant surges, vaccines more important than ever

Dear Doctor: What's the R-zero number that we're hearing about with the delta variant, and why is it important? Also, I'm confused. If vaccinated people are getting COVID-19, why even bother to get vaccinated? Do the vaccines work or not? If they do, why would I still need a mask?

Dear Reader: You've asked some excellent questions, the complete answers to which could fill a few chapters in a medical text.

Let's start with the R-zero, or R0 number. Also pronounced as "R naught," it's a mathematical term that shows how contagious a disease is. The "R" stands for reproduction and refers to the average number of people that someone with a transmissible disease will infect. An R0 of 1 means an infected person will transmit the disease to one other person, and that person will go on to infect another person. When an R0 is greater than 1, an outbreak will grow. When it's less than 1, the number of infected people will decline. The flu has an R0 of between 1 and 2. That means someone with the flu will go on to infect one or two more people.